Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 premiere to air on NBC

While we know that Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 is going to be a Peacock exclusive in its totality, we do have good news today!

According to a new report from TVLine, the crime drama is going to air on NBC come Thursday, April 17 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. A second episode will also be streaming on Peacock that same day, and there is actually going to be a crossover between those two shows airing that same night.

So what more can we say about that particular event? Check out the synopsis for it below:

“Over the course of the crossover, a mysterious phone call to Capt. Benson of the SVU leads detectives to the scene of a brutal murder … When the SVU and the 2-7 uncover a pattern of rape and murder targeting marginalized women, Carisi and ADA Price team up to charge the suspect with multiple crimes.”

While we’re always going to be excited to see some crossovers within this world, at the same time we know that most people out there would probably prefer something with Benson and Stabler. Of course, we remain hopeful that something more is going to happen there but at the same time, can you really be shocked that nothing has been confirmed there as of yet? We know that the filming schedule for Organized Crime may have made parts of it tricky, mostly because it started shooting at a different time and is doing fewer episodes — and we certainly hope that it is a little more serialized than before.

If nothing else, we do think that putting the Christopher Meloni series on NBC for the premiere is a great way to get people engaged and/or excited for whatever else is ahead. Who knows? It may also lead to more subscriptions!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

