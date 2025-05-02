Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 17 spoilers: Last before finale

As we look towards Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 17 on ABC next week, there are so many big things worth noting. Where do we begin?

Well, let’s start here by noting that “Love You Like a Love Song” is not only the title of a Selena Gomez hit, but also the penultimate episode of the season. Whatever happens here is sure to carry over to the finale, and there’s a good chance that we will be seeing a wedding at the same time! After all, there’s a ton of hype suggesting that the big ceremony for Jo and Link is going to happen. Of course, we really do hope that it goes off without a hitch, but we’ve also seen too much of this show to think that such a thing is really possible.

Below, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 17 synopsis with some more insight on what is to come:

Jo and Link’s wedding day arrives, along with some visitors. Meanwhile, Teddy and Owen are met with a familiar face seeking treatment, and Lucas disagrees with Simone on how to approach a patient’s worsened condition.

Now, if there is a cliffhanger at the end of all of this leading to the finale, we wonder if it is tied to Teddy and Owen and what is happening between the two of them. On the surface, we at least do tend to think that this would make the most sense — though we also do just remain in the spot where we hope that the writers decide to stop throwing their characters into constant romantic turmoil. At this point, wouldn’t it be nice if everything just ends up being settled?

