Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 18: First finale details

For those who have not heard as of yet, the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 finale is going to be coming onto ABC on May 15. Want to learn a little bit more about it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s note that “How Do I Live” is the title for the final episode this season, and it could actually contain some pretty huge moments. Take, for starters, the fact that the interns are going to be moving forward in a big way at the hospital! Unfortunately, it will not be good news for them across the board, and that is largely because of what happens in the hospital around them. Few shows know how to create absolutely bonkers finales like this one, and we are anticipating a little bit of everything being thrown out there.

Want to learn some more insight as to what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 18 synopsis below:

While the interns are excited to transition to second-year residency, an ordinary day at Grey Sloan takes an unexpected turn when a medical emergency unfolds in the operating room, endangering lives inside the hospital.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger here? Well, just remember the show that we are talking about here! We tend to imagine that something insane is going to happen and beyond just that, a few lives could be in jeopardy by the very end of it. That does not mean that anyone is formally poised to leave at the end of the season but odds are, you will have some questions that are asked about that very thing.

What are you the most eager to see moving into the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 finale?

Do you think that there is going to be some sort of shocking end to the story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

