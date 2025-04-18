Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 16 return date at ABC

Following what you see tonight on ABC, do you want to get a Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 16 return date? What about a few more details all about what’s ahead?

Well, the first order of business here is sharing the bad news, mostly because there is no real reason to beat around the bush. There is no new installment next week, which is the same that we can say for the remainder of the network’s Thursday-night programming. Luckily, this is not a pretty long hiatus, and the plan here is to bring the show back on May 1. There are only a few more installments this season, and we tend to think that a lot of them in their own way are going to be important.

Below, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 16 synopsis with some other updates on what is ahead:

Amelia undertakes a high-risk brain surgery on a young patient, while Winston and Jules disagree over how to handle their trauma patient’s family. Jo and Link struggle with wedding planning.

For those who are not aware, this episode is going to mark the beginning of Piper Perabo’s guest arc on the show, and we tend to think that she is playing one of the aforementioned family members that Winston and Jules are going to be dealing with. We certainly think that she will bring a gravitas to the material, but remember that based on what we know at present, there is probably not going to be immediate closure to whatever you are seeing here. Odds are, you are going to be waiting for a little while for that. (Think here in terms of the finale.)

