Grey’s Anatomy season 21 spoilers: Piper Perabo signs on

For those who are eager to learn a thing or two more about the end of Grey’s Anatomy season 21, let’s say this: Piper Perabo is involved in the endgame!

According to a new report coming in right now from Variety, the former Covert Affairs star and Yellowstone actress is going to be appearing in the final three episodes of the season, starting with the one airing on May 1. Her role is that of Jenna Gatlin, described as “a fierce mother who will do anything for her 9-year-old daughter Dylan, who is at Grey Sloan for a high-risk brain surgery.”

Ultimately, this role is clearly going to be different from what we saw as Summer on Yellowstone, who was an activist and love interest of sorts for Kevin Costner’s character of John Dutton. We have seen patients and family members stay around for arcs like this before but given her notoriety, this is likely to be more than just some small part.

Fingers crossed that in the end, Perabo’s presence is going to be useful in lifting the end of the season and beyond just that, building enthusiasm for Grey’s Anatomy season 22. The medical drama was renewed at ABC earlier this spring, and we do feel rather lucky to move forward without having to be worried over that. Instead, we can just sit back and ponder over what the story could end up being.

In the end, we do tend to think that as we move into next season as well, big names are going to be critical for many reasons — above all else, you need to make sure that that there are continuous headlines all around the stories ahead.

