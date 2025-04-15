Grey’s Anatomy season 22: Why Ellen Pompeo will return

Just in case you were curious as to whether or not Ellen Pompeo will be a part of Grey’s Anatomy next season, we now have an answer.

In news that is probably not going to surprise anyone, the longtime star and executive producer is going to continue to be a part of the show. She may not be in every episode, but you are still going to see her stick around.

Want to know the reason why? Well, a lot of it comes down to financial concerns. Speaking to El Pais, Pompeo said the following when asked if she would ever leave for good:

“That would make no sense, emotionally or financially … The show was streamed more than a billion times in 2024. More than a billion times.

“The companies that own the show and stream the show make a lot of money from our images and our voices and our faces … If I were to walk away completely, everybody gets to make money from my hard work for 20 years and I wouldn’t make any money. To me, it doesn’t make any sense that everybody [else] gets to profit off of my hard work. And emotionally, the show means a lot to people. I want to have an attitude of gratitude toward the show.”

Ellen knows more than anyone that there are young doctors who went to med school because of Dr. Grey, and it also inspired a whole new generation of shows that are somewhat similar. This is without mentioning the relationships that she has with the cast and crew. Beyond her, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. are the only two other actors who have been there from the very beginning.

