Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 15 spoilers: A window crisis

We know that Grey’s Anatomy is one of those shows that has delivered its fair share of crises storylines over time — yet, next week’s “Bust Your Windows” may still stand out.

After all, what is happening over the course of the hour? Well, let’s just say that this is the sort of event that is impossible to prepare for, even if it is actually transpiring at the hospital itself. It’s also one of those totally-berserk plotlines that only a show like this would ever try to pull off.

Below, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 15 synopsis with more insight on what is coming up here:

A window washer’s platform crashes through a hospital window, testing the Grey Sloan team’s limits. Meanwhile, Blue and Simone clash over their living arrangements, and Lucas strives to impress Catherine while on her service.

If there is one thing that frustrates us about this preview, it is a lack of details about the longtime characters other than Catherine. What is happening with the totality of the staff? That remains to be seen here.

Now if we are talking big-picture here about the rest of the season, there are only a handful of episodes still to come. There could be a lot of momentum coming week to week and as we move forward, the drama should very well escalate. Brace for that, and we are already pretty confident that there could be a cliffhanger at the conclusion of this. After all, why wouldn’t we think that when you think about the lengthy history of this show and what we’ve seen over time?

