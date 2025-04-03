Grey’s Anatomy renewed for season 22; Ellen Pompeo’s status

While a Grey’s Anatomy season 22 renewal at ABC may not be a surprise, there is still great news that we’re happy to report. It is now official!

Today, the network indicated that you are going to see another batch of episodes of the long-running medical drama. While the show is not the massive hit in live ratings that it once was, it is extremely popular in streaming all over the world, and in a number of key metrics. This is one of the reasons why we could see it lasting for as long as the producers and cast want it to.

So what more can we say about the cast’s future? Departures are common for this franchise, but according to Deadline, Ellen Pompeo is expected to be back on-screen, in addition to being both a narrator and also an executive producer. Her exact episode count remains to be seen, but she has continued to recur even after departing as a full-time cast member.

Meanwhile, there should not be any major concern regarding the contractual status of any other main series stars. Chandra Wilson (Bailey), who also serves as a co-executive producer, and James Pickens Jr. (Richard) are the two remaining original cast members. Meanwhile, you also have here Kevin McKidd (Owen), Kim Raver (Teddy), Camilla Luddington (Jo) and Caterina Scorsone (Amelia). So long as they are all asked back, they should be able to return.

As for whether or not season 22 of Grey’s Anatomy is the end, nothing is certain and we may not know for a rather long time. Our general feeling is that it would be quite fun to see it back it to season 25, but how can we look at anything and feel assured right now?

