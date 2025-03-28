Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 13 promo: A messy conference

You are going to have a great chance to check out Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 13 next week — so what will the focus be?

Well, we know that for Meredith, she is trying to figure out exactly how to move forward with her research — and it does seem as though she’s got a plan. She’s looking to use her own money to fund the next chapter, and it does seem as though she has Nick at her side ready to help.

As for the promo for what is ahead, let’s just say that (unfortunately) Meredith was not a part of it. Instead, we saw pieces of a risky surgery that is coming, but also a reunion between Teddy and Cass that is coming at an upcoming conference. Right when it seemed like her and Owen were starting to get on the same page again, something like this happens? With all of this in mind, we tend to think the end result here is going to be extraordinarily messy.

In the end, let’s just say that we are anticipating that there are going to be a lot of different stories coming within this episode, but also the remainder of the season. Don’t fret about anything with Meredith, as we more than expect that she is going to turn up at some point again this season. We need her to get revenge on Tom! It is funny in a way that Koracick has long been a great heel on the show, but this is one of those instances where we don’t mean it in a likable sense. Rather, we would just prefer to boo him off the stage and sooner rather than later. How dare he take that grant!

