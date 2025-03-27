Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 13 spoilers: A huge surgery

As we get ourselves prepared to see Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 13 on ABC next week, is someone about to hit a milestone?

Well, let’s start by noting that this story, titled “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” is going to be all about a complicated surgery for Amelia — but one that could justify a long time working. Caterina Scorsone’s character has been relentless as anyone with her job, and that means making a lot of sacrifices along the way. Because of all this, we are perhaps more excited for her plot here than almost any other.

If you want to get some more insight on Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 13, go ahead and see the full synopsis below:

Amelia and Simone attempt to perform a high-stakes and groundbreaking brain surgery. Teddy and Bailey attend a medical conference and run into Dr. Cass Beckman. Meanwhile, Jo struggles with her irritation toward a younger OB-GYN.

We certainly understand why Grey’s as a show is eager to have fun with Cass as a character, largely due to the fact that Sophia Bush brings a lot of fun to the role. Even with that in mind, though, we are still coming into this with the mindset that we just want some stability with Teddy and Owen. We tend to think that we’ve been on this merry-go-round with these two forever where there is almost constant drama. We just hope that at some point, we can move on to some other pastures.

In general, we are excited that in the next few weeks, we’re going to see drama build up leading to the finale. While there is no formal season 22 renewal for the medical drama, doesn’t it feel like a sure thing at this point?

