Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Would Shonda Rhimes write again?

We know at this point that Shonda Rhimes is synonymous with the world of Grey’s Anatomy, even if she is no longer day-to-day showrunner. It has actually been a really long time since she wrote an episode! A lot of that is due to Meg Marinis now serving as the boss on the medical drama; meanwhile, another part of it is due to Rhimes now having an overall deal at Netflix. That makes it really tough for her to go back and write for other companies.

Yet, could anything still happen moving into a possible series finale down the road? Well, let’s just say that in theory, anything is possible.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a new piece celebrating the 20th anniversary of the show, here is what Rhimes had to say:

Yeah, I might want to write the series finale, if that ever comes. I keep waiting for it, but no. I might want to write the series finale. I might not. It might be that, by that point, Meg has really earned the right to end the show, so I don’t know. I’m always excited to see what she comes up with. She just pitched me the finale of this season and I was so excited by it. I was so proud of her. It’s such a good one.

Some of this could of course come down to whenever Grey’s Anatomy ends. If ABC ever concludes the show at the last minute, Rhimes may not be available to write the series finale. If it is something that everyone is aware of longer in advance (which feels more possible), that makes it at least a little bit easier for her to come on board. Even still, it is not guaranteed.

