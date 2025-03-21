Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 12 spoilers: A breaking point

As you look towards Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 12 on ABC next week, is there one thing in particular you can expect?

Well, the first order of business we can state here is quite simple: There is a big Meredith story coming over the course of “Ridin’ Solo.” So what is she up to? For those who have been excited to see some more good stuff when it comes to her and Amelia, this is a great opportunity to do just that.

Below, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 12 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Meredith and Amelia prepare a funding proposal for their Alzheimer’s research. Meanwhile, Teddy and Owen hit a breaking point in their marriage, while Jules has an awkward encounter with Dr. Beltran.

We’ve noted this in the past, but we would really like to be more excited for what is happening when it comes to Teddy and Owen than we ultimately are. The real thing that we just want with these two is stability from an emotional point of view. There are so many different stories that the writers can bring around the two of them, right? Can we get into their past or something else?

We do at least know that there is a good bit of story to come and with that in mind, we expect things to shift and morph with almost every character. Also, it is rather fun to see so much Ellen Pompeo at this point in between this show and then also Good American Family, which we know is streaming at the same time over on Hulu. (We don’t expect Ellen in every Grey’s Anatomy episode the rest of the way, but hope she turns up here and there.)

