The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to learn more about The Gilded Age season 3 between now and the end of this month? Does it feel inevitable?

After all, let us kick things off here with an essential piece of information for those who are unaware. After all, the period drama is slated to premiere on HBO at some point in June, and it really makes sense to get the promotional ball rolling sooner rather than later. After all, The Last of Us is currently on the air! It will be over by the end of the month, as it only has a seven-episode season.

Given that HBO is going to rely on The Gilded Age in part to anchor the summer, we do tend to think that there’s going to be a lot of promotion all around what is going to be a fun and super-chaotic batch of episodes. Bertha’s opera drama could be done, but will some other interesting stories come up for her still? Also, remember that the Ada – Agnes role reversal could also be really fun. There will be some real-life figures who turn up, but some of the general themes here are still going to revolve around the state of inequality within America at this particular point in history.

At this point, the one thing that we do know is that we’re going to see a little bit of everything. Sure, there is going to be some drama, but at the same time you will have a little bit of comedy, new characters, and also relationships that change and morph. The bar is set high here, mostly because the second season proved itself to be a rather overwhelming success.

Do you want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3 over at HBO?

