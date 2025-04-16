The Gilded Age season 3: New details, premiere date tease

We have been waiting for a long time to see The Gilded Age season 3 arrive on HBO and with that, we have a lot to be excited about now!

Where do we start off here? Well, it is worth noting that officially, the series is going to be coming back at some point in June. There are no further specifics out insofar as a day goes, but we do think that this is going to change within the relatively near future. The second season in particular allowed the Julian Fellowes series to become more of a critical and commercial phenomenon, so you really just want to follow up on that momentum.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Now if you do just that want to see more insight now on the season at large, we suggest that you view the official logline:

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.

How are we going to get to the other side of the opera war? Bertha’s whole storyline there was all sorts of ridiculous but at the same time, very much entertaining. The bar is set high for whatever is ahead.

What are you most excited to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3 when it arrives on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







