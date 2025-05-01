Dexter: Resurrection season 1: When to expect more previews

Earlier this week, the great news was announced that Dexter: Resurrection season 1 will be premiering on Showtime come July 11. We had a short teaser for what to expect, but what else could we be seeing soon with Dexter Morgan front and center?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say this: By the end of the month, there is a reasonably good chance we will learn more as to what lies ahead. After all, Michael C. Hall, David Zayas, and some other actors could be appearing at a convention!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video featuring these two cast members that confirms that they will be a part of the upcoming CCXP México convention on May 31. It looks as though there could be news reveals, sneak peeks, and some other good stuff handed our way over the course of the convention, so isn’t that worth a good bit of excitement?

Of course, our dream scenario here is that there is going to be something big released there like a trailer that ends up being released to the public — or, potentially a season 2 renewal! We recognize already that this is going to potentially be an ongoing series as opposed to a limited series or a one-off.

If you have not heard, one of the things that is especially exciting about Resurrection at this point are all the cast members who are coming on board for the first time, including the likes of Peter Dinklage, Krysten Ritter, Neil Patrick Harris, Uma Thurman, Eric Stonestreet, and many more. Who knows? There is also a chance of some further cameos coming in here at the same exact time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Dexter: Resurrection, including more details on the season

What are you most eager to see moving into Dexter: Resurrection when it does premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







