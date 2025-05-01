Yellowjackets season 4 renewal: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be getting a Yellowjackets season 4 renewal between now and the end of May? Make no mistake, we want it! We also think that it is something that is going to happen.

After all, let us kick this off here by noting the following here: It feels like the Showtime drama does tend to generate big ratings. It also does have a pretty big fan following online, and there is definitely a lot of story that is worth telling. We still have not seen a rescue at this point, though it does feel like that will be coming within the relatively near future. Meanwhile, in the present we are pretty curious to learn a little bit more about whether or not there is another death on the horizon, especially when you think about Shauna realizing more and more she doesn’t want to shy away from who she was in the past.

At this point, we’d say there is an extremely high chance that a season 4 renewal is confirmed before the end of May, and that is tied largely to one simple thing: The earlier the show gets greenlit, the sooner everyone can get to work. There was an extremely long break between seasons 2 and 3 due to the industry strikes of 2023; because of that, it would behoove everyone involved to get back to work here soon. We also think that this is something that the folks at the network and Paramount+ want. They’ve shown nothing but evidence over the past year or two that this is a priority!

Hopefully, we will be able to see a potential season 4 at some point in 2026…

