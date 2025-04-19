Yellowjackets season 4: Samantha Hanratty looks ahead

At this particular point in time, we are still crossing our fingers that a Yellowjackets season 4 renewal comes out soon. It feels like a sure thing, so what is everyone waiting on? If only we knew.

What we can at least say for now is that based on what we’ve heard, there are going to be a lot of interesting stories and questions for the writers to take on. Take, for starters, whether we are going to move past the rescue timeline and into something new. We’ve seen an in-between era teased in the past and because of that, we do want to see some of it!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more YELLOWJACKETS reviews!

So while not too much in terms of season 4 stories have been leaked, Samantha Hanratty certainly feels like for her character (young Misty), there is a lot that could be told post-rescued. Just see some of what she had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

I think there’s a bond they all are going to have. They’ve all done really terrible things. They all ate their friends! They all, you know, ate a child [Javi]. They all did what they had to to survive, but also did other things that weren’t okay that didn’t have anything to do with survival. I think there is so much more story to be told between these teenagers and where they’re at versus when they’re going to see each other again in how many years as adults. There’s so much story to be told and certain bonds out there that we’ve been able to see already, with Taissa and Shauna and Misty with Natalie [Juliette Lewis]. But I think there will be other bonds that will tie people in even more.

No matter how many seasons that this show ends up going, the one thing that we can say here is rather simple: There should be plenty of stories across both timelines. For now, it is pretty hard to suggest anything else.

Related – See some more thoughts on Yellowjackets season 4 and what to hope for

Do you think that Yellowjackets season 4 is going to bring the post-rescue timeline?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







