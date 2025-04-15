Yellowjackets season 4: Tawny Cypress on long-term future

We know that at the time of this writing, there is still no formal Yellowjackets season 4 renewal over at Showtime. Are we excited for the future? Sure, but at the same time, we are very-much cognizant that nothing has been confirmed.

Perhaps the biggest question that we have been left with for quite some time is not just about season 4, though — it is also about season 5. Is that something that could actually still come to pass? We would like to think so at least, especially since the writers have said that they initially had a five-season plan for the drama.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more YELLOWJACKETS reviews!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Tawny Cypress (who plays Tai) had to say about her own view of the future:

I do think that it has five seasons worth of story. I do not think we can wrap it up in one more season, honestly. But who knows, it’s not our job.

Personally, we tend to think that there will be a lot of discussions about this with the showrunners as well as Showtime. Given how big of a hit the series has been for them, they need to work in order to cultivate a proper ending. Doing that is so much easier said than done, and that does give us a reason for greater intrigue. If season 5 is meant to be the end, it makes sense for everyone to know that far in advance.

Whenever season 4 is renewed, we do tend to think that if it is meant to be the end, it will be revealed. Otherwise, everything in the long-term is fair game — and it also very much should be.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Yellowjackets, including what more may lie ahead for Callie

How many more seasons do you think Yellowjackets could last at Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get some other updates soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







