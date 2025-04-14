Yellowjackets season 4: Sarah Desjardins on Callie’s future

As we look ahead towards Yellowjackets season 4 over on Showtime, isn’t there a lot of interesting stories to look forward to?

After all, in the past remember for a moment here that the rescue is seemingly coming, even if it is not necessarily something that everyone even wants. Meanwhile, at the same time, in the present Shauna seems to be awakening to her old, super-brutal wilderness self. This means that we could be setting the stage for one of the most violent and chaotic batches of episodes that we’ve had to see so far, and we better just be prepared for that now.

So is Callie going to even be a part of the Shauna story moving forward? She and Jeff both took off after the big Lottie revelation, and their future remains unclear. At the same time, though, Sarah Desjardins remains optimistic that she will be spending time with Melanie Lynskey sooner rather than later. Just see what she had to say to The Hollywood Reporter on the subject:

I don’t know and I support our team whatever they decide. But I hope Callie would find her way back sooner than later, because I feel like that’s so much more interesting. In the present-day timeline, we’ve been wanting Shauna and Callie to connect for so long, so to bring them together sooner than later I feel is more complex. I think that would be really rich as opposed to building tension by keeping them apart. Because in a way, I feel like they’ve been apart the whole series.

In the end, we are more than prepared for whatever comes next for these characters; we just tend to think that Callie will remain desperate for the full story about her mother. This is one of the reasons why they can’t be apart forever.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

