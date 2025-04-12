Yellowjackets season 4 spoilers: Melanie Lynskey looks ahead

We do recognize that technically, there is no official Yellowjackets season 4 renewal at the time of this writing. However, doesn’t it feel like a foregone conclusion? This is not only a show with a huge following, but also one that had an absolutely berserk ending to the third season. In the past, rescue could be here at any moment! Meanwhile, in the present Shauna has finally reawakened to a version of herself that was out in the Wilderness.

Basically, here’s the question we are wondering: Has Shauna gone full Walter White? Or, is there something that could calm her down again?

Speaking to Variety, Melanie Lynskey had the following to say when asked if her character actually does want to get her family back:

At this particular moment, the panic of them leaving has kind of worn off. When she had a moment to just be back in the house and look around and be like, “It’s so quiet now in this house that I can hear myself think, and this is what I’m thinking” — that feeling is quite exhilarating for her.

Sometimes it’s like that; there’s a huge change in your life and you don’t want it to happen, but the moment you stop and take a breath, you go, “Oh, actually this is what I want to happen.” It’s not like she wants them to have left her, but I think she does need a moment to figure out what she’s doing. I don’t think she’s going to make any good choices, but I think she does need a minute.

We may see her take that minute at the start of the season but after that, all bets are off. The person who should be most concerned is clearly Melissa, who escaped and is seemingly now in the wind. She could end up justifying it through the lens of “justice for Van,” but we don’t really think that the truth is actually that simple in Shauna’s head…

What do you want to see next for Shauna moving into Yellowjackets season 4, provided it happens?

