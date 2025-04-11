Yellowjackets season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime?

With this week serving as the huge finale for Yellowjackets season 3, is there a better time at all to discuss season 4? We do not tend to think so! With that, of course there are a number of different debates that we can have.

First and foremost, though, let’s just go ahead and state where things stand on an official capacity, as the drama behind the scenes has been formally renewed. However, this is about as foregone a conclusion as you are going to find since it is enormously popular and has an audience that exists all over the globe. It is one of the most successful shows within the whole Paramount+ / Showtime umbrella, so why not keep that going for a good while longer?

With all of this in mind, be prepared for a renewal to come out over the course of the next several weeks and once you get that news out there, you can then start thinking about the long-term future. The producers have said before that they could see the series lasting for a good five seasons, and we do hope that this ends up being the case. While it does seem that some of the Yellowjackets are close to getting out of the wilderness, that does not mean that we’ve made it to that point yet. A good bit of patience may still be required here.

As for when the next season could conceivably premiere, we tend to think that at this point, the most likely scenario is that we see it come roaring back moving into the summer or fall of next year. Since there is no industry strike this around, we do not think that the break in the action is going to be anywhere near as long.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

