Yellowjackets season 3 finale: Show EP on long-term endgame

As many of you are well-aware at this point, the Yellowjackets season 3 finale is just a matter of days away and with that, we could get answers! We do not think it is some coincidence that the title for the final installment is “Full Circle” and by virtue of that, you should 100% expect some crazy twists.

Now with all of that being said, is every mystery under the sun going to be wrapped up? Well, probably not, as that is not the sort of thing that this show would likely do until the series finale.

While there is no official season 4 renewal as of yet, it does 100% feel like a sure thing and you should not worry about that at all. Instead, just look at what co-showrunner Ashley Lyle had to say to Deadline about what could be coming down the line:

“Jonathan Lisco, our co-showrunner, has a saying, which is that ‘Making television is like building a plane as it’s taking off.’ … We always try to leave room for better ideas that may come. We pitched this show seven years ago. We have an endpoint in mind. We know where we’re heading, but we have an absolute brilliant group of writers that we’re working [with]. We have the writers room. We have our incredible collaborators in our actors and so we know where we want to go, but we want to leave some room for how we get there.”

We know that in the past, it has been said that the writers have a five-season plan for the show … but we also know that at the same time, plans can always change. It is something to at least keep watch on moving forward.

How many more seasons are we going to get for Yellowjackets moving forward?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

