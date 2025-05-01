NCIS: Origins season 2 theory: How could Lala be alive?

We know that moving into NCIS: Origins season 2 on CBS, there are a number of major mysteries floating out there. What is a big one? Well, it has to be the fate of one Lala Dominguez.

Now on the surface, we do tend to think that this character is dead. However, what is so interesting right now is the showrunners are not confirming this. So is there a way that she could somehow be out there? It is possible, but that does not mean that she would be sticking around with Gibbs. We know that she probably isn’t, given that he eventually gets married to someone else.

Here is something to ponder over, at least for the next few months. Is it possible that Lala survived, but then left in order to start new somewhere else? It’s interesting that Gibbs would not look for her, but him reflecting on her life does make us wonder if, in the present, he is actually going to track her down. Otherwise, what is the pull of season 2 going to be? The show may need to find something else about his life that is interesting and worth telling — the Lala story was interesting because there was some sort of mystery here. That is unusual for a show that is a prequel.

Just because producers are not confirming Lala’s fate, we do at least think that it is worth noting that they do, somehow, have another idea in the works. We just think that if they do find a way to keep her alive, the producers will then have to find a way to justify it. That may be a creative challenge, but nonetheless still an exciting one!

Do you think that Lala could be alive on NCIS: Origins, or still out there?

