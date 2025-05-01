Saturday Night Live promo highlights Quinta Brunson return

This weekend on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see another new episode of Saturday Night Live — and this time around, Quinta Brunson is back! Sure, we recognize that the latest season of Abbott Elementary is over, but it is still nice to enjoy her in some other sort of capacity.

So do you want to see a new preview for what Brunson is bringing to the table? Let’s just say that we are happy to help.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new preview for the episode that features Quinta trying to come up with some ideas that are inspired by what is going on with the tariffs in the country right now. This means that Heidi Gardner has a new character, one who is dressed in an outfit made entirely out of toilet paper. We should note that this is also inspired by some of the panic-spending that has gone on over the past several weeks at the same exact time.

Because Brunson has so much history as a writer alongside being a performer, we are of course pretty stoked about some of the ideas that she could be bringing in to this episode. Also, isn’t it still nice to celebrate a certainty rarity that comes with her hosting? This may not be her first time, but it is not that often that the star of a rival network TV series gets to host SNL, and it is really just facilitated by the fact that Abbott Elementary is already done with its season. This is not something she would have been able to do if this was an episode set to air a few months ago.

