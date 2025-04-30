The Righteous Gemstones season 4: Walton Goggins’ biggest fear

As many of you may be aware of from his time on The White Lotus, Walton Goggins is very-much not a fan of snakes. They are his biggest fear, and he actually was bitten by one of them while filming the famous sequence in Thailand.

With all of this in mind, wouldn’t it be a big surprise to note that the actor almost had to face his fears on The Righteous Gemstones as well? As it turns out, snakes were initially included to be a part of what happened at the gator farm in a big way on season 4 episode 8.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, Goggins made it clear that the original version of the story involved himself, Eli, and then also plenty of snakes:

“What people don’t know is I didn’t get that script early on when I got it, I wasn’t around an alligator, but in the aquarium there were snakes, right? But that’s not how the story was originally written.

“… The story originally was written that [Baby Billy and Eli get] hunkered down under some cages of snakes, and then the bullets hit the cage and the snakes fall out on us. I am not joking, man, like I am not joking.”

So why didn’t this happen on the show? It actually had nothing to do with Walton’s fear, but rather a lack of time that facilitated the change. In this case, the actor lucked out — we tend to think that the last thing he would want was to relive his time in Thailand all over again. We’ve also got plenty of Baby Billy-related humor elsewhere.

