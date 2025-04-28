The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 9 promo: Closure?

As we get prepared to see The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 9 on HBO, there are so many things to anticipate. After all, what lies ahead here is the series finale!

It has to be said here that this is a show that is designed to make you laugh but at the same time, we also tend to think that it has meaning behind a lot of it. Even if the Gemstones do terrible things at times, we do also believe you are meant to root for them. This is why the final promo for the series actually may get you a little more misty-eyed than you would first expect.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a sneak peek for what’s ahead, as the promo seems to suggest that we could be having everything from emotional moments to a grand celebration over the course of the final chapter — and all of it could end up working in its own way.

Now are there any specific loose ends that need to be wrapped up? Well, we do tend to think that there are some questions that do need to be answered about Eli and Lori’s relationship, plus also what happened following the crazy scene at the Gator Park. Also, is Baby Billy really going to finish the Teenjus production? This is one of the greatest comedy characters of all time and honestly, there is this twisted part of us that hopes that The Righteous Gemstones moves almost directly into some sort of spin-off … even if Walton Goggins is arguably the busiest man imaginable.

