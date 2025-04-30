Wednesday season 2 spoilers: Anthony Michael Hall joins

Just in case you needed one more reason to be excited for Wednesday season 2 to arrive on Netflix, Anthony Michael Hall is on board!

Fresh off of a prominent role on Reacher season 3, Variety reports that the iconic actor will be playing an undisclosed role on the second season of the Jenna Ortega show. However, there are no further details on the role currently available.

Now, we should go ahead and note that there is a little bit of nostalgia baked into this role, given that Hall previously worked with Tim Burton all the way back on Edward Scissorhands. Given that his casting was not disclosed before now, we are curious if this is just a brief appearance — or something that the powers-that-be just magically kept secret until now. After all, filming for the second season wrapped several months ago!

What is interesting about the casting for Wednesday right now is that we’re getting a somewhat of a mixture of reveals. There are some castings like Steve Buscemi that we know a good bit about already. However, you also do have someone in Lady Gaga who also still has a pretty mysterious role, as well. The most important thing is that no matter the roles that are being played here, we really do hope that there is a great combination of mystery and whimsy. In other words, exactly what you would hope to get from a series like this!

Remember that the second season of the series is going to debut in halves, with the first coming in August and the second arriving a month later. Hopefully, it ends up being every bit as successful as what we had a chance to see the first time around.

What do you think about Anthony Michael Hall joining Wednesday season 2?

