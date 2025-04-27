Wednesday season 2 spoilers: Prepare for Hester Frump

As many of you now know, the premiere of Wednesday season 2 is coming this summer on Netflix — so what’s ahead?

Well, we recognize that the producers are doing whatever they can to keep certain elements of the show tight-lipped. We recognize why that is for a lot of different reasons; yet, it has been confirmed that the next part of the story will be “darker” than season 1, and you are also going to be meeting Wednesday’s grandmother and Morticia’s mother in Hester Frump, who is played here by Joanna Lumley.

So what are the show’s producers saying about this character right now? Well, speaking to Good Housekeeping, executive producer Miles Millar had the following to say:

“The first day on set when Joanna walked on, she just was Hester, and she nailed every single line, and it’s just so delicious. She’s perfect and hilarious. That Wednesday-Hester relationship is unique; you see a twinkle in both their eyes when they’re together on-screen. I think everyone is going to fall in love with Hester.”

Ultimately, we’re 100% down for Jenna Ortega’s character having some more allies in her corner, especially since for season 1, there were a lot of challenges associated with her finding other characters who really believe in her. We want to see an evolution here for her moving forward, and with a lot of various twists and turns going along with it. Nevermore may never be the same!

As for what else is coming…

Well, one of the few other things that we can say with confidence here is that the love triangles are poised to be a thing of the past as the writers move in a different direction.

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see moving into Wednesday season 2?

Do you think bringing on more of the Addams Family will be a huge win? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — more updates are ahead.

