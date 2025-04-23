Wednesday season 2 premiere date, new teaser revealed

We have known for a good while now that Wednesday season 2 would be coming to Netflix at some point — and now, we have a date!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that the Jenna Ortega series is actually going to be back earlier than we expected — think Wednesday, August 6. Meanwhile, the second part is going to be coming on September 3. We do think that splitting up the season makes sense for a couple of different reasons. For starters, we have to think about how much the show costs, and this could keep people subscribed a little bit longer. Beyond just that, it may cause the show to arrive a little bit earlier than it would otherwise since post-production for some episodes takes a long time.

If you head over to the link here, you can see an expanded look at Wednesday season 2 that shows at least some of the dark chaos ahead. The synopsis below also indicates some of what could be coming:

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.

Given that the first season was one of the biggest hits in the history of Netflix overall, we do think that the bar is sky high. Is there a chance that season 2 lives up to it? That’s the real mystery, and we hope that the long wait between seasons does not end up hurting things at all here.

