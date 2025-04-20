Wednesday season 2 spoilers: A new Steve Buscemi tease

We recognize that at some point later this year, we are going to have a chance to see Wednesday season 2 arrive on Netflix. What is there to look forward to here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start off here by noting that one of the most exciting things is of course noting that there are some great additions. Take, for example, the simple fact that Lady Gaga is going to be on board in some sort of mysterious role. Meanwhile, Steve Buscemi of Boardwalk Empire and a number of other shows / movies is going to have a significant part.

Speaking in a new interview with People Magazine, Buscemi was at least able to share his time working with Jenna Ortega — though he could not say a whole lot more than that:

“Oh, she’s great … She’s just, she’s so sharp and funny and down to earth. And just a wonderful actress, a wonderful scene partner. The best.”

In the end, let’s just go ahead and note that we are going to have a ton of the scenes with these two working together, and that we’re going to be seeing a ton of chaos and pretty twisted content. Everything that we’ve heard already suggests that the story is going to get darker and even more chaotic than anything that we’ve had a chance to see before.

When are we going to see more footage?

Well, let’s just hope that we are going to be seeing something play out over the course of the summer. This is one of those shows that does benefit heavily from having a big campaign around it, and we are pretty darn confident that the streaming service is going to offer that and then some.

What are you most excited to see moving into Wednesday season 2?

