Wednesday season 2 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now into the month of April, we know that Wednesday season 2 is closer than ever — but how far away is it still?

Well, the first order of business here is of course making it clear that the Jenna Ortega series is 100% coming back this year. Netflix has already confirmed that and based on when filming wrapped, we believe that you are getting the full batch of episodes and not some half-and-half situation.

So does all of this mean that we are going to get a formal premiere-date announcement this month? Hardly. We tend to think we are going to be waiting a little bit longer — at least until summer. It makes the most sense for the streaming service to reveal a date around three or so months in advance; also, we recognize that October or November is a great window for the show. The first season aired right around Thanksgiving, and it was one of the biggest hits in Netflix history. Why fundamentally do something different now?

When it comes to the story, the biggest thing that we can say is that the series may veer in a slightly darker direction than what we’ve seen in the past — and of course, isn’t that exciting? It will allow for a chance to learn something more about these characters, but also force them into dealing with new challenges. There are new cast members coming on board including Steve Buscemi, and that is without even thinking about the still-mysterious Lady Gaga role. We wonder if anything else is going to be revealed regarding her part but at this point, only time will tell, right?

