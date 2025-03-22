Wednesday season 2: Emma Myers sets the stage

There is no denying that entering Wednesday season 2 on Netflix, the hype is 100% through the roof. How could it not? The first season was one of the most successful shows in the history of the streaming service, and we know that it has taken a long time already for the next batch of episodes to come together.

So is there anything that we can say right now to get people excited? Well, let’s just say that according to one of the series’ own stars in Emma Myers, it may be an even better show than what we saw the first time around.

If you want to know more, let’s just go ahead and share what Meyers had to say per Screen Rant while promoting the upcoming Minecraft movie:

I like season 2 better than season 1, honestly. I think there’s a lot of cool little Easter eggs. I think everybody’s characters in this next season… I think people are gonna be happy with the development. Yeah, it’s a fun season. So I’m very excited for people to see it.

Based on what Jenna Ortega herself has said about Wednesday in the past, our general feeling is that the show is going to be darker and more intense than what we saw in the first batch of episodes. We do think that the producers know better what works, and allowing the show to be as weird and twisted as possible plays into the cast’s overall tendencies.

Hopefully, we are going to get a few more details heading into the summer. Filming is done for the show so at this point, we do tend to think that everyone is just working to perfect things in post-production.

