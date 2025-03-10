Wednesday season 2 premiere date: A March 2025 update

We are a decent stretch of time now into the month of March, so what actually does this mean when it comes to a season 2 of Wednesday?

Well, the first thing that we really should do here is issue a fairly-simple reminder that filming for the Jenna Ortega series’ latest chapter is done. By virtue of that, we are simply at a point now where we are waiting to see what else is decided. Post-production is obviously happening now, and we are waiting now to see when that is done and beyond that, whenever Netflix decides to put them on the air.

Unfortunately, this is where some of the bad news comes into play: We do not think that there is a particularly good chance for Wednesday to get a premiere-date announcement anytime soon. The safest scenario to consider here is that we get to see the second season in the fall and if that happens, a specific reveal will probably happen over the summer. After all, remember that there is not really much of a reason for Netflix to announce something a good seven or eight months before the series actually returns. A Tudum event later this year would honestly be the ideal launching pad.

So what is the story for a season 2 going to look like? Well, let’s just start here by noting that Wednesday’s story is about to become perhaps even darker and more intense than anything that we have seen to date, and we also feel like that is what Ortega wants. Sure, the series could maintain its sense of humor, but there is a chance for an evolution at the same exact time.

