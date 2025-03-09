Wednesday season 2 spoilers: Jenna Ortega on Lady Gaga role

What exactly is Lady Gaga going to bring to the table moving into Wednesday season 2 on Netflix? It is a question that many have asked for months, mostly because the streaming service, the producers, and even the pop star herself have been cagey to discuss. Nobody really is commenting on what she actually brings to the series, but it does feel somewhat fair to say that it is going to be fun and suitable for the show’s dark / off-the-wall signature tone.

To get a little more insight on it, why not hear from someone involved in just about everything? Jenna Ortega has a bigger role than ever, both on-screen and behind the scenes, in the upcoming batch of episodes (which have already been filmed). Based on what she is saying already, there are reasons aplenty to be stoked for the future.

Speaking per The Hollywood Reporter while at SXSW recently, here is some of what Ortega had to say:

“It’s Gaga — just her presence alone, her face alone. She’s not only incredibly beautiful but incredibly talented, so I feel like she could stand in the corner and play a tree and she’d add something to a scene.”

Of course, we do think that Gaga is playing more than just a tree. At the same time, we would be shocked if she is in the entirety of the season. We tend to think that her role will be pivotal and at the same time, leave you wanting more. In a lot of ways, that is something you could say about a pop song — you get the earworm and you don’t end up having it escape from your brain for a rather long time.

There is no premiere date as of yet for Wednesday season 2 and yet, we tend to think it will be on Netflix at some point this fall.

