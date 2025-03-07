Wednesday season 2 spoilers: Lady Gaga confirms casting

We have been lucky to know for a little while now that Wednesday season 2 is going to be featuring some sort of role from Lady Gaga. Yet, other than the original casting, we are left to wonder about her role, her story, and basically everything else.

So while the big-name recording artist is happy to say now that she will 100% be a part of the series, she’s not so inclined to give too many other details … we’ll have to see if that changes anytime soon.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is at least some of what Gaga had to say about joining Jenna Ortega on the series:

“I don’t want to give away anything about being part of the show … I want to keep it extra secret — but, I love Jenna, and I really had an amazing time!”

If we had to make a prediction here…

We do not think that Gaga is necessarily going to be a part of every single episode, given how busy she has been when it comes to both her music and acting roles. Nonetheless, we do tend to think that she’s going to be taking on a part that is all sorts of unique and crazy. After all, this is her style and it would be a little bit strange to do something that was more on the straight and narrow given that this show has a tendency to be so fundamentally strange.

For the time being, we’re just going to cross our fingers and hope that some more news on Wednesday season 2 will start to surface this summer. After all, why in the world would we have to wait longer than that given that filming has been done for a good while?

