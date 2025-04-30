The Last of Us season 2 episode 4: Isabela Merced on reaction

The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 this weekend represents the halfway point of the season, and it makes sense to be emotional. Just consider what has happened so far!

Now it is true that in some ways, it makes sense for everyone to be in their feelings after what has transpired in the story. Joel is dead, and we’re all going to be sitting in their grief. Ellie and Dina both want revenge, but there is that whole expression about what happens when you do that — and you you better dig two graves. In this case, you may need three or even more. there is no guarantee at all that a happy conclusion awaits anyone at the end of this story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE LAST OF US reviews!

Now if you are watching the HBO series without any knowledge of the games, you could be seeing and feeling everything — and that is precisely the point. Speaking at a recent screening per Variety, here is what Dina herself in Isabela Merced had to say:

“I think watching this, you have to lean into your feelings that you’re feeling in each moment … I don’t think the writers and the designers of the game wanted you to be wiser. I don’t think they wanted you to be like ‘Oh, everyone’s bad because they’re all after their own thing.’ I think they really want everyone to lean into their frustration and their pain.”

Merced went on to say that the team is still cooking, and that the metaphorical meal is not done yet. We know that based on where things stand at present, we may be waiting until season 3 or even longer to get a full picture of how things will end — though there could be some major stepping stones we get along the way.

Related – Learn more about what’s ahead on The Last of Us season 2 episode 4

What do you think we are going to be seeing for Ellie and Dina on The Last of Us season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







