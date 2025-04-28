The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 preview: The story in Seattle

As we look towards The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 on HBO next week, is there any one story that is going to stand out?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and note that for Ellie and Dina, they have at this point left Jackson behind. They are now in Seattle, but what exactly are they looking to do there? Get revenge, of course! However, what we have already realized is that doing this is so much easier said than done.

Based on what we saw tonight, we are going to see these two women continue their hunt for Abby in a place where the WLF is presumably all around. This is a pretty massive group and because of that, it does leave you wondering if they are going to find a needle in a haystack.

Beyond just that, though, we also have to imagine that there are a lot of different things that you also have to consider emotionally. Ellie is claiming that she is doing all right in the aftermath of Joel’s death, but is she really? There is a case to be made here that she is just putting on a brave face and underneath the surface, she may be struggling mightily.

The biggest question that we have to wonder about at this point is pretty darn simple, and that is whether or not Ellie actually knows what happened at the hospital. The producers are clearly keeping some things from us so far; we know that Pedro Pascal is going to appear again at some point before the season is over, but in what context? It could be a flashback, a dream sequence, or something else within that vein.

What do you most want to see moving into The Last of Us season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

