The Studio season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The Golden Globes

As we get prepared to see The Studio season 1 episode 8 on Apple TV+ next week, prepare for something specially on-brand.

So what are we talking about in particular here? Well, let’s just note that “The Golden Globes” is going to be the title for this episode and in general, we are talking here about a story that really hits at what Seth Rogen’s character of Matt is really all about. It was established back in the pilot that this was someone who really wants to fancy himself an artist and someone who loves movies; however, he is technically an executive and with that, someone who is the antithesis of what actors, writers, and directors really want. He wants to be a part of the glamour of Hollywood, though he remains still at a distance.

So what happens at an awards show that causes some drama for him? Well, it may come down to how far he wants to go to be included in a speech. For more, take a look at the full The Studio season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

Matt tries to get Zoe Kravitz to thank him in her award acceptance speech.

Why may this not work out for him? Well, it is studio standard that you typically have a tiny amount of time to do an acceptance speech and by virtue of that, she may want to actually thank people she feels are essential to her career. We’re not sure that someone like Matt really qualifies there. Nonetheless, seeing a lot of this take place is going to be a big part of what makes this particular show hilarious. They are going to just have a hard time topping what they did with the Kool-Aid “sequel” story this week.

