The Studio season 1: Seth Rogen on scrapped episode

We know that over the course of The Studio season 1 over on Apple TV+, we have had a chance to see a number of great episodes. However, we have also seen a number of them hinge on some sort of stunt, whether it be a big name in the cast or an over-the-top twist.

Obviously, celebrity cameos give the series a lot; however, at the same time they also can prevent a story from being told at all! Apparently, this happened on at least one instance when it comes to the Seth Rogen series.

Speaking right now on on IndieWire’s Filmmaker Toolkit podcast, Rogen himself noted that there was one episode that simply could not be done because people were not on board:

“The only people we didn’t get were a couple scheduling issues, and then there were two people who just fundamentally were not interested in playing themselves … None of them could do it when we needed them. So we literally didn’t shoot the episode.”

While it seems silly in a way that actors or directors would not want to play themselves, it makes some sense. Not everyone wants their image to be fundamentally altered, and this is a realm that Rogen is just more capable of swimming around in. After all, remember that one of the biggest hits of his career was This Is the End, which featured a number of people all playing themselves in various capacities. Of course, what we saw there was infinitely crazier than what we got on The Studio, which is largely just a send-up of the entire Hollywood industry.

