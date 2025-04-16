The Studio season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Meet Matt’s girlfriend

For those excited to see something different at Apple TV+, is The Studio season 1 episode 6 next week going to offer that?

Well, for now, let’s at least say that there is a good opportunity for some different sort of storytelling as we move forward. As legitimately funny as the first several episodes of the Seth Rogen comedy have been, we do understand the criticism out there — in particular when it comes to a lot of them feeling like replicas of each other. Matt gets into it with either his colleagues or a director, and the show plays out like Curb Your Enthusiasm with a little less variety.

What we do think is important at this point is learning more about Matt’s life beyond the walls of his job, and it does seem like The Studio season 1 episode 6 could provide just that. The title here is “The Pediatric Oncologist,” and the synopsis below does a good job of further setting the stage:

“Matt’s ego is put to the test when his new doctor girlfriend brings him to a charity gala.”

Does this mean that we’re going to see him completely away from his job and his friends? If so, it does honestly feel like there could be a lot of fun here poking fun at the insular nature of show business. After all, Matt may very well think that he is one of the most important people out there because of his job … only to then realize that nobody else cares at all and his job is simply to provide amusement for people who are working extremely difficult jobs.

As a work of satire, this has the potential to be the best episode of The Studio so far. These expectations are lofty, so we will have to wait and see if the show meets them or not.

