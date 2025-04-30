Doctor Odyssey season 1 finale spoilers: A look at two-part event

For those who are not currently aware, the Doctor Odyssey season 1 finale is going to be airing as a two-part event starting on May 8. With that, what more can we say about what lies ahead here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that “The Wave” is going to be one of those stories that could potentially rock everyone to their core — and isn’t that the point? Well, if you love the show, you should want as much drama as possible, especially if the entire goal here is to work to ensure that there is the best chance possible for a season 2 renewal. At the moment, nothing has been confirmed there just yet, even if we would really love for that to be the case.

So how is Doctor Odyssey setting sail for its final voyage this season? Just take a look at the two synopses below…

The Wave, Part 1 (May 8) – After Max’s declaration fractures his relationship with Avery, he leaves the ship and finds himself caught in an earthquake, which triggers a tsunami warning. With The Odyssey forced to leave port, Max races to return before it’s too late.

The Wave, Part 2 (May 15) – When Max’s transmission goes silent, he and Barry seek refuge in an abandoned church while Tristan takes charge of The Odyssey. With time running out, Avery leads a high-stakes rescue mission to find Max.

Because this is a Ryan Murphy show, we are more than prepared for the possibility that there is some sort crazy / unprecedented cliffhanger here — easily the sort of thing that would lead ABC to want to bring the show back for more. We’ll just have to wait and see exactly what they decide here…

