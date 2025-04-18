Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 16 return date: ‘Double-Booked’

Before too long on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 16 arrive. With that, let’s pose the following: What are you going to see?

If there is one thing we should unfortunately say first and foremost, it is simply this: You will be waiting a little while to see what is next. There is no new episode of the Ryan Murphy drama next week. Instead, the plan here is for it to return on May 1 and from there, we tend to imagine that there are going to be new installments weekly the rest of the way.

As for the story that’s ahead, let’s just say this: Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 16 carries with it the title of “Double-Booked.” Meanwhile, the synopsis serves as a great way to set the stage:

Mayhem ensues on The Odyssey when high-profile book tours for trad wives and sex-positive groups are double-booked. As tensions rise, Max, Avery and Tristan provide medical attention to both VIP authors.

Just based on the small amount of intel we have at present, it definitely feels like this story is going to be all sorts of insane and honestly, who could want anything else from the show? There are only a few more episodes to go here on ABC and in one way, we do tend to think that they all have to significant. They could also set the stage for a season 2 — that has not been confirmed as of yet but for the time being, we are going to sit here and say that there is a certain measure of hope. We do tend to think that Murphy’s presence behind the scenes helps the show out. Yet, at the same time, you have to remember that ABC is looking to have a 9-1-1 spin-off and there is not a ton of room in the schedule.

