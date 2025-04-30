The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Josh Charles’ image of Wharton

This week on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, we saw arguably the clearest overall image of High Commander Wharton so far.

What did this look like? Well, this is a guy who has come across as a bit kinder than many others in Gilead, and he has done his best to promise Serena that she can fulfill a lot of her various initiatives in New Bethlehem. However, is this all a manipulation? Well, let’s just say that everything here is a little bit complicated.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what Josh Charles said about landing the role, but also how he viewed this part from the get-go:

I worked with Lizzie on the FX show The Veil. We had a really good time working together and so she offered me this role. She sent me a lovely email saying, “I want you to bring what you do to this role.” It was early on, they were still working on [season six], so she wanted to talk about it. I had some email exchanges with her, and I met with [co-showrunners] Eric [Tuchman] and Yahlin [Chang] and talked about the scripts and the overall arc of the character. I said: This is what I want to do with him. He’s a guy who, as they were describing him, sort of exudes power but with a velvet glove. I wanted a flame-thrower underneath that velvet glove. That was my idea behind the character. He is a true believer, clearly. He’s a Gilead true believer. But hopefully his brutality would be even more intense because of his kindness.

Ultimately, we may see more and more of that fire as the show goes along. Also, what will that mean to Serena and some others to witness it? Is June going to get more allies soon enough? Time will tell…

