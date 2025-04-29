Interview with the Vampire season 3: Sam Reid talks teaser

For those who are not aware as of yet, Interview with the Vampire season 3 is slated to kick off production this summer — and in a new location this time around! The cast and crew will be heading to Toronto, and the plan is to premiere the next chapter at some point in 2026.

So while we do wait for that particular moment to arrive, why not go ahead and talk about one of the most important parts of the story ahead?

If you saw one of the first teases for season 3 released at San Diego Comic-Con last year, then you know that one of the central stories coming up here is going to be seeing Lestat become a rock star. This could be something that is both bold and dynamic, and we certainly tend to think that it is going to be all sorts of crazy.

Do you want to know something more now? Well, if you head over to TV Insider, you can see a video in which Sam Reid notes that the teaser that you saw last year was not actually the first one that was shot. Instead, there was an earlier version that simply did not work; the second one was a quick collaboration where he experimented ideas with showrunner Rolin Jones. At this point, we do tend to think that they have an even clearer idea of everything.

For those who are wondering, Interview with the Vampire season 3 is going to continue to feature Louis alongside Lestat, and we are certainly curious to get more teases and better understand just what form it takes from here on out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

