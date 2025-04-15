Interview with the Vampire season 3 poster, premiere date reminder

We recognize fully that we are going to be waiting a long time to see Interview with the Vampire season 3 arrive on AMC. Yet, at the same time, it is never too early to start the promotional tour!

If you head over now to the official Twitter for the greater Anne Rice universe, you can see a poster for the show hyping up the show’s eventual return next year. It also features a microphone, which serves as a pretty clear reminder that Lestat the rock star is going to be front and center for the next chapter of the story.

In general, it is hard to deny that the next version of the show is going to look and feel pretty darn different from everything that we have seen so far. After all, remember for a moment here that Lestat is embarking on a big musical journey, whereas Louis seems to have owned both who he is and his place in the world. The signature interview that we’ve come to know and love is seemingly over, though we do believe that Daniel Molloy’s role in the story is far from over.

Given just how amazing the first two seasons of Interview with the Vampire are, we certainly recognize that the bar is going to be set high for the next chapter to deliver. Yet, given what we’ve seen so far from Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson, we have every reason to think that more greatness is going to be coming.

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Interview with the Vampire season 3?

Do you think that Lestat’s rock star journey is going to be more than worthy of the long wait? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

