Interview with the Vampire season 3: A new filming update!

While we have yet to see news on an Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date over on AMC, is news coming soon? Well, let’s just say that this feels possible.

After all, we are finally starting to get more news about parts of the new season, which we know is going to look and feel rather different than anything else that we’ve seen before. After all, the show is now adapting The Vampire Lestat, which will allow us to get a larger window into Sam Reid’s character than we’ve ever seen before. If you want to see more of the rockstar side of this vampire, you are going to get some of that and then some.

Now, let’s get into more of the big news that we’ve got today, especially when it comes to where the series will actually be shot. In a new interview with Deadline as a part of the Contenders series, executive producer Mark Johnson had the following to say:

“The writers are busy working away, meaning Rolin [Jones] has no time to himself right now … We are going to be shooting in Toronto, of all places, later in the year, not too far away. So much of this season all rests on this man’s shoulders.”

We do have a lot of faith and confidence in Rolin’s ability to pull this off, largely due to how strong the second season proved to be from start to finish. This show manages to hit all of the emotional notes in a really compelling manner, and we just have to hope that this continues for however long the show lasts.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

