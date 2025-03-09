Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: March update

With us now more than a week into March, is there more news incoming on Interview with the Vampire season 3 at AMC?

Make no mistake here that we want more updates as soon as humanly possible, largely because this may be the best show the cable network currently has. Not only did season 2 feature Emmy-worthy performances from Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid, but the story of The Vampire Lestat from Anne Rice is full of interesting arcs and ideas for the writers to adapt. We’ve been lucky to know that more of the show is coming; yet, at the same time, we do not think it will be arriving anytime soon.

After all, there are a handful of variables that we do need to keep in mind, at least for the time being. First and foremost, the second season of Mayfair Witches just wrapped and as we look ahead, it does appear as though the Talamasca series is the next priority. You will see that later this year, and that means that Interview with the Vampire season 3 is likely set for 2026. That gives the cast and crew plenty of time to both film and perfect the story.

Would we love there to be shorter hiatuses with this show? Absolutely, but we also recognize that it is the modern-day TV climate for us to have these really long waits in between seasons. We can’t be shocked about it, even if at the same time our patience is extremely tested. There is likely not to be any premiere-date news this month or the remainder of the spring; by virtue of that, we’d just settle for something tied to casting.

What do you most want to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 3, no matter when it airs?

