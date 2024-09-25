Interview with the Vampire spin-off casts Downton Abbey star

As many of you may know at this point, Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches have a spin-off coming in The Talamasca. What more can we say about it now? Well, let’s just say that another notable star is a part of the cast.

According to a report from Variety, Downton Abbey alum Elizabeth McGovern has been brought on board the AMC series in a series-regular role, playing the part of Helen. She is described as “a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse. She has long suspected that London’s Motherhouse has fallen under the influence of traitorous elements, and a mysterious death prompts her to recruit Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton), who will become her protégé.”

The Talamasca are responsible for investigating a number of various supernatural entities, and that is a big part of why we’ve heard about them through both the aforementioned vampire drama as well as Mayfair Witches. It is our hope that we are going to see a better explanation as to how this group really operates and beyond just that, what their own endgames are.

While it remains to be seen just how Helen fits into the story, at the same time we’re just glad to have another established acting veteran thrown into the story here. McGovern carries with her a great deal of gravitas, and we do tend to think it will be fun to see her take on a role that is so fundamentally different from what she has done before in the Julian Fellowes drama.

All signs for now seem to suggest that the Talamasca show is going to premiere at some point in 2025 — we will let you know as soon as some other news on the subject starts to surface.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

