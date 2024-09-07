Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: September update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about an Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date before September ends? If you are excited to learn more about the show’s future at this point, who can really blame you here?

After all, there are a ton of different things to think about here, starting off with the following: AMC has already done a lot to get you excited about the next chapter! Remember that they released that music video featuring Sam Reid as Lestat, and it has been confirmed already that The Vampire Lestat is going to be the basis for the next chapter of the story.

Now, it would obviously be great in the event that we were to get a season 3 premiere date this month, but we have to write her with a certain measure of reality: That’s not happening. We’re not going to get more news on the show this month, or really at any point within the next several. The only sort of major revelation we are expecting soon is the formal start of production. Even that will take some time.

As great as it would be to see Interview with the Vampire back in 2025, we are at this point settling into the idea that it may be 2026. After all, we already have the second season of Mayfair Witches next year and beyond that, it also seems like the Talamasca spin-off is going to be coming at some point in the next 12-15 months, as well. We’re not sure if there are going to be three Anne Rice shows within the same year, and AMC may opt instead to stretch things out for a certain amount of time.

What do you most want to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 3 when it arrives on AMC?

