Interview with the Vampire – Talamasca spin-off casts lead

We have known for a while that there will be a Interview with the Vampire spin-off focusing on the Talamasca. Now, we’ve got some more casting news to start building up some excitement!

According to a new report from Deadline, Nicholas Denton has been cast as the lead in the upcoming show, which is set to premiere next year. His role is that of Guy Anatole, described as “a brilliant, handsome and sharp on the surface, but he’s always known his mind works a little differently. On the cusp of graduating law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. But for that balance to hold, and for Guy to survive, he will have to learn to embrace the dark, treacherous depths of his true and singular self.”

To the surprise of no one, this role is dark — how can it not be? That’s just the sort of thing the franchise often does here! The Talamasca show is currently poised to be six episodes, which will give it a chance to prove itself and find a place within the larger universe.

While it remains to be seen if there are going to be any sort of huge crossovers with this show and Interview with the Vampire / Mayfair Witches, anything is possible! For now, we just think the focus should be on making all the shows great.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

